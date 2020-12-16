Cyberpunk 2077 money glitch: Earn unlimited money with these hacks

Aside from all the traditional ways to make money in Cyberpunk 2077, players have discovered that there is a great Cyberpunk 2077 money glitch to take advantage of if you want to rack up those eddies.

Thankfully it doesn't require much work, beyond discovering one of the game's more unusual Side Jobs - one known as Space Oddity. Here's how to pull off the latest Cyberpunk 2077 money glitch.

How to do the Cyberpunk 2077 money glitch

The best Cyberpunk 2077 money glitch right now involves the Space Oddity Side Job that you'll be able to pick up once you hit Act 2 of the game. You'll automatically get it added to your list once you've completed the main quest known as Playing for Time.

Space Oddity will ask you to go and speak to the homeless men by the building new the gas station in Rancho Coronado. The suitcase they've discovered is actually a military briefcase that you can open - either by intimidating them, selecting the special Street Kid lifepath option, or buy buying it off them. You can then grab the access shard from the corpse by teh dumster, and then you'll be able to open up teh launch.exe program in the Files tab that reveals the coordinates of a drop point.

It's here that you'll be able to find out what's going on. Take out te six men without making a commotion, and then open the drop pod to complete the job.

Inside this drop pod is a painting that's fallen from space, and just so happens to sell for 4000 eddies, and you're able to sell and buy it back repeatedly to earn serious money.

Head over to any dropbox and sell it for 4000 eddies. You'll find it in the box-shaped All Items tab looking like a scrolled map.

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Once you've sold it, exit out of the Dropbox interface entirely. Then, if you head back in, you'll be able to buy it back for just 5 eddies, making you a profit of 3995.

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

You can then just rinse and repeat this to really make some money.

Thankfully, the painting isn't something that's affected by the perk that automatically breaks down any junk. But, what you will want to keep an eye on is the Drop Point's funds. At some point they won't have enough eddies to buy the painting off you, so just move onto the next one to keep earning.