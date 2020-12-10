Cyberpunk 2077 interrogate Woodman options: how to get what you need in Clouds

The Cyberpunk 2077 interrogate Woodman objective appears at the end of the Automatic Love mission, introducing you to the lovely (horrible) Oswald Forrest. After infiltrating the Clouds brothel you'll need to talk to some dolls (basically prostitutes with a chip that attunes them to their clients' needs) to try and find out what happened to Evelyn Parker. The culmination to all this is a meeting with Woodman, who runs the place, and a series of dialogue options to try and get information out of him. Here's how that all goes down.

The Cyberpunk 2077 interrogate Woodman options

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

If you gave up on stealth and murdered your way to Woodman's office he'll have shut the door and, after a brief chat through it, open it all guns blazing. If you stealthed it and arrived unseen you'll be able to talk to him (go through the blue door as the glass one won't open) although almost all the conversation options will still end in a fight. As you left all your weapons in a locker on the way in this can be tricky if you haven't picked up any guns along the way, or have Mantis Blades literally up your sleeves.

If you do fight him the moment you meet him, or later, you can get the info you need off the computer that will direct you to a ripperdoc called Fingers.

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

You'll also be able to loot a decent gun from Woodman once he's downed. You can't actually kill him here, no matter what you do and he'll be back later in the game.

Let's assume you're here to talk it out though. These are your initial dialogue options:

You look like a reasonable man - let's make a deal.

You don't understand what's at stake here.

Tell me where Evelyn is.

If you pick the option to make a deal you'll open up a second choice.

I'll pay for info.

Sorry I'm done being nice.

If you're done being nice, you'll start combat and have to kill him so offer to pay for info. He'll refuse but it will open these options and continue the conversation.

You look worse than that.

Just want to make a donation.

Sorry done being nice.

If you say he 'looks worse than that' or that you're done being nice, again, you'll start combat. So say you want to make a donation and you'll get the final options.

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

I'll tell the media everything.

Your bosses should know how you treat customers

Could end you with my bare hands.

Let's not make this any harder than it has to be.

The option to pick here is to threaten to go to the media. Do that and Woodman will give you what you need peacefully and let you out the back way via an elevator. Don't worry about letting him go though as you'll will get to kill him later if you keep talking to Judy.

Any other option will eventually lead to combat. You might chat for a but eventually he'll say he's getting tired and pull a gun. Johnny can also interject and suggest threatening to expose embezzlement, which is a guess on his part and brushed off by Woodman. Basically keep him chill until you the media option comes up and you'll get what you want without any hassle.