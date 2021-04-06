Cyberpunk 2077, Ghost of Tsushima, Assassin's Creed, and more map sizes compared in this video

A new video compares the size of maps in games like Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Cyberpunk 2077, Ghost of Tsushima, and more.

Just below, you can check out the complete comparison video Dimitris Galatus VFX on YouTube. The video provides an overhead perspective of a litany of in-game maps, starting out relatively small with Fortnite and Apex Legends at a few square kilometres apiece, before moving onto the behemoth maps of blockbusters like Assassin's Creed Odyssey.

It's a really neat creation, and helps put different in-game maps into perspective for the player. For example, we never really considered how truly vast the map in Far Cry 5 was, because there's so many different ways to get around it via vehicles, but when you look at the actual physical size of the map in metres, it dwarfs other games.

Another video by the same YouTube channel gives a great look at how the Assassin's Creed series has extended over the years. The Assassin's Creed map size comparison video takes us through the complete series, starting out relatively small with Assassin's Creed, and building through to the gigantic sizes of Odyssey, Valhalla, Black Flag, and more. It's a great visual showcase of just how much Ubisoft's series has extended, especially when switching to the RPG formula in recent years.

It's definitely easier to see how games are getting bigger and bigger year upon year. Last year for example, a leak surrounding Cyberpunk 2077 revealed that the game's map would be smaller, but more densely packed than that of The Witcher 3. This wasn't received well by some players, who perceived Cyberpunk 2077's smaller map to be offering less content compared to CD Projekt's previous game. It's easy to see, therefore, why developers might be inclined to make their games larger.

Cyberpunk 2077 tips | How long to beat Cyberpunk | Cyberpunk 2077 lifepath guide | Cyberpunk 2077 map | How to steal cars in Cyberpunk 2077 | Cyberpunk 2077 best weapons | Cyberpunk 2077 Romance options | Cyberpunk 2077 ending | Cyberpunk 2077 Mantis Blades | Cyberpunk 2077 change appearance | Cyberpunk 2077 builds | Cyberpunk 2077 hacking guide | Cyberpunk 2077 bugs | Cyberpunk 2077 patch notes