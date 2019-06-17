Here's when you can watch the new Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay demo from E3 2019

For the second year in a row, Cyberpunk 2077 dominated the E3 conversation, with that glorious reveal of Keanu Reeves as Johnny Silverhand and new gameplay footage shown off behind closed doors during E3 2019 . Fortunately for anyone who wasn't at the show but can't wait to get their cybernetically enhanced peepers on the new footage, CD Projekt Red will make the demo footage public in time for PAX West, which starts on August 30.

As reported by PC Gamer , CD Projekt Red community lead Marcin Momo said on Twitter that the reveal of the full extended gameplay demo "is going to happen at exactly PAX West." This will be the same hands-off demo we got to see at E3 2019, where we learned that Cyberpunk 2077 allows for no-kill pacifist completions and that CD Projekt Red still isn't sure if you'll be able to pet the in-game dogs (for lore reasons, of course).

It's going to happen exactly during PAX West. :)June 12, 2019

This is similar timing to what happened with the Cyberpunk 2077 E3 2018 gameplay demo , which was also hands-off and behind closed doors for press attending the show, then streamed in its 48-minute entirety in late August. We're assuming CD Projekt Red will be streaming the footage directly on the official CD Projekt Red Twitch page , and you won't have to actually be part of an in-person PAX West audience to view it.

When the new gameplay actually drops, you'll get a heaping helping of Keanu, a vicious nanowire weapon that can lop off enemy limbs, and the Deus Ex-style ambiance of Night City, among tons of smaller details we'll be picking apart for weeks. If you're desperate for fresh Cyberpunk 2077 info ASAP, you can check out some of Night City's gangs unveiled in the new SteelBook art , and read about how the Cyberpunk 2077 endings will be determined by your choices. The Cyberpunk 2077 release date is locked in for April 16, 2020.

