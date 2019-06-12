Cyberpunk 2077 can be completed without a single kill

Cyberpunk 2077 isn't just about Keanu Reeves , it's also about player choice. Despite all the awesome ways we saw to kill people in a gameplay demo at E3 2019 - guns, hacking sparring robots, and a nano-wire that can be used to slash throats, it was revealed that you can complete the game without a single death on your conscience.

"In Cyberpunk you don't have to kill anyone at all," said CD Projekt Red art director Katarzyna Redesiuk. "You can finish the game without leaving a scratch on anyone."

Choice feels central to the entire Cyberpunk 2077 experience, from how you customize the main character V's fashion ensembles to how you upgrade your skills. You can put your points wherever you want, becoming stronger, more charming, or better at hacking. Missions can also be completed in more ways than one, approaching a mall full of rival gang members V can either sneak in, or take on the super buff enemies at the front door.

The no-kill promise is something we've seen before in games like Dishonored, but it will be fascinating to see how Cyberpunk 2077 makes it work. It's a game full of cool weapons and deadly toys to play with, and let's not forget you can upgrade your own body with awesome augmentations at the Ripper Docs.

Cyberpunk 2077 will be released on April 16, 2020.

