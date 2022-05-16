Cyberpunk 2077 anime spin-off Edgerunners will show first footage next month

Cyberpunk 2077 anime spin-off Edgerunners will offer a preview at Netflix's upcoming Geeked Week 2022.

Earlier today, Netflix revealed the full Geeked Week 2022 slate via the announcement trailer below. Focusing on all things sci-fi and pop culture, the event will offer trailers, interviews, and more details on upcoming shows and movies debuting on Netflix, including the forthcoming Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime.

This will be the first we've seen of the Cyberpunk 2077 anime spin-off. There's not much information to go on right now, but if you want to know as soon as the new info drops between June 6 and 10, you can head over to the official Edgerunner website and sign up for email alerts. You can also follow the new Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Twitter account for any updates.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners was originally announced back in June 2020, months before CD Projekt Red's game even launched. "Cyberpunk: Edgerunners tells a standalone, 10-episode story about a street kid trying to survive in a technology and body modification-obsessed city of the future. Having everything to lose, he chooses to stay alive by becoming an edgerunner - a mercenary outlaw also known as a cyberpunk," an announcement summary said of the plot.

Edgerunners is actually being developed by Studio Trigger for Netflix, a name you might've heard before in anime circles. They're responsible for such works as Kill la Kill, Little Witch Academia, Darling in the Franxx, BNA: Brand New Animal, and Promare. If you've watched Star Wars: Visions, you'll have seen the works of Studio Trigger in two episodes: 'The Twins' and 'The Elder.' Studio Trigger has an astounding portfolio, meaning Edgerunners should be one to watch later this year.

Cyberpunk 2077 tips | How long to beat Cyberpunk | Cyberpunk 2077 lifepath guide | Cyberpunk 2077 map | How to steal cars in Cyberpunk 2077 | Cyberpunk 2077 best weapons | Cyberpunk 2077 Romance options | Cyberpunk 2077 ending | Cyberpunk 2077 Mantis Blades | Cyberpunk 2077 change appearance | Cyberpunk 2077 builds | Cyberpunk 2077 hacking guide | Cyberpunk 2077 bugs | Cyberpunk 2077 patch notes