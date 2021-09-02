Cyber Monday laptop deals 2021: how to get the best prices after Black Friday

Cyber Monday laptop deals offer something of a second chance for many would-be buyers who may have missed out on Black Friday laptop deals. That isn't to say deals on a productivity powerhouse or the best gaming laptops are consolation prizes, though. In fact, sometimes the deals are just as good if not better than what's on offer at the weekend.

Cyber Monday laptop deals aren't quite within our sights yet, so if you're looking for something a little more immediate, we recommend taking a browse at some fantastic cheap gaming laptop deals that are available right now; there are many options for under $1,000.

The retailers to be watching on Cyber Monday - USA

The retailers to be watching on Cyber Monday - UK

When will the Cyber Monday laptop deals start?

(Image credit: Asus)

Cyber Monday will take place on November 29 this year. Now, it may not be quite as chaotic as Black Friday with its discount-induced frenzy, but there's certainly going to be a whole host of exceptional offers to take advantage of.

Let's get something straight from the offset - laptops are an incredibly popular item at this particular time of year. Not only is it the run-up to Christmas, where a lot of people are scoring early Xmas gifts for a cheaper price than in December, but it's also a time where tech sees its heaviest reductions of the entire year, at least in our experience.

Amazon, as you may expect due to it being the world's largest online retailer, has quite a presence within the realms of Cyber Monday, and that's putting things lightly. Indeed, the company's sheer expanse across the globe, and general market dominance in the realms of online shopping, make it essential browsing on the day. However, it's always good to keep an eye on what the big box stores, such as Best Buy, Walmart, and Target, could have up their sleeves too.

Cyber Monday laptop deals 2021: what to expect

We touched upon this above, but it's definitely worth reiterating: laptop deals are serious business on Cyber Monday, and even then that's a bit of an understatement. They are not only one of the most searched items online around this time of year, but also some of the quickest tech to be snapped up. That's right, to secure the best Cyber Monday laptop deals, you'll need to move fast.

As far as the savings from years prior are concerned, it isn't uncommon for some of the bigger names, such as Dell, HP, and Apple to the more gaming-centric brands, like Razer laptops or Alienware laptops, to see, on occasion, historically low prices.

If nothing on Black Friday quite caught your eye, there's a very good chance that Cyber Monday could offer that last-minute bastion for you to be able to replace an ageing gaming laptop or power up your productivity with the latest ultrabooks on the market for a bargain.

Today's deals

(Image credit: Apple)

Our price comparison technology works around the clock to bring you the latest and greatest discounts available on the best laptops that money can buy. Below you'll find some of the best offers available on the web on all the must haves.

Chromebooks and budget laptops: If all you're after is something cheap and cheerful to browse the web, watch content from streaming services on, and get some work done, then a Chromebook (or equivalent Windows PC) is likely to be the perfect choice for you. Generally, these laptops range anywhere from $200-$500 depending on the resolution of the screen and the prowess of the processors.

Curious about what makes Chromebooks special? They run on Google OS and feature free browser-based alternatives to programs like Microsoft Office Suite, called G Suite.

Ultrabooks: These laptops are built with sleekness and productivity in mind. What's more, they're often constructed out of high-end aluminium with stellar screens, long battery lives, and cross-functionality with certain smartphones (Galaxy Book Pro compatibility with Samsung Galaxy phones, for example) and sometimes even touchscreens. Because of these inclusions, prices can range anywhere from $600-$1600 (or more) depending on what it can do, especially if its a 2-in-1 with a touchscreen and high-end specs to boot.

Gaming laptops: These machines are built primarily with playing video games (shocker) in mind. This is done by an increase in RAM, normally a minimum of 8GB but averaging 16GB with higher-end models, and a dedicated graphics card either made by AMD Radeon or Nvidia GeForce GTX/RTX. Prices can range massively depending on the power prowess available, anywhere from $700 to $3,000+.

Once you've got your new laptop, peripherals are bound to make your working life easier and gaming days more comfortable. The best gaming keyboards and best gaming mouse are sure to make quick work of anything you throw at them.