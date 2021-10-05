Cyber Monday GPU deals 2021: Could RTX 30-series be in stock?

Cyber Monday graphics card deals are most likely going to be minimal compared to what we're likely to see in the Black Friday graphics card deals which already themselves are not too promising.

In other words, Cyber Monday graphics card deals won't really be the place to find deep discounts on the best graphics cards from Nvidia and AMD. If can find where to buy RTX 3080 GPUs, as well as the likes of RTX 3060 Ti stock or RTX 3070 stock at MSRP before Cyber Monday, then we implore you to pull the trigger then to avoid any potential disappointment, especially since we've seen more frequent mass-scale RTX 30 series restocks recently.

That's not to say that it'll be an impossibility that Cyber Monday will feature not only RTX 30 series and AMD Radeon 6000 restocks but also offers on their respective retail prices, but if any day was going to be graced by the likes these graphics cards, it would be Black Friday and not the weekend or Monday afterward.

Because of the ongoing hardware drought that we've been experiencing for 18 months now, we personally recommend taking the prebuilt route in the bid to get the best gaming PC possible, and this process is sure to be made cheaper in the Cyber Monday gaming PC deals.

With that said, building a rig doesn't quite begin and end with the video card, If you're after other components, it's much more feasible to find savings in the Cyber Monday RAM deals and Cyber Monday CPU deals, as processors and memory hasn't been hit quite as hard as GPUs since the pandemic began.

When will Cyber Monday GPU deals start? Cyber Monday is happening on November 29 this year. It's currently not been announced by any of the graphics card manufacturers whether or not restocks on must-have GPUs will be available ahead of this date, but we will keep this page updated as soon as we know what's happening from all the major players (MSI, Gigabyte, Palit, etc.).

Cyber Monday GPU deals: what to expect There are no guarantees, but it's highly unlikely that the RTX 30-series will make an appearance on Cyber Monday for standard price, let alone be discounted. Last year, there were hardly any noteworthy GPU deals to speak of aside from minor savings on entry-level video cards from reliable retailers. Due to the ongoing component shortages, RTX 20-series GPUs have very much retained their value several years after release. In last year's Cyber Monday GPU deals, the kinds of deals we were seeing were the RTX 2060 for $340, down from $350 at Adorama. It isn't exactly the best outlook, but, given that the RTX 30-series has been 'available' for a year now, there's the potential that previous generation RTX cards and the more entry-level GTX range could be cheaper than last year.

Is it worth waiting until Cyber Monday to buy a graphics card? We wouldn't really advise specifically waiting for the Cyber Monday GPU deals as it's very unlikely stock will appear for MSRP and what little graphics cards do go on sale won't be very noteworthy. If you have a chance to buy a new RTX 30 series GPU or AMD Radeon 6000 video card before Cyber Monday for its retail price, then that's the better call to make, especially when retailers like Best Buy are having huge RTX 30 series restock in-store events.

Cyber Monday GPU deals: retailer restocks

Cyber Monday GPU deals are fairly few and far between at the best of times. However, if RTX 30-series and AMD Radeon 6000 graphics cards are to appear on the day, these are the most likely retailers to carry them.

Best Buy - RTX 30-series | (Check Stock)

Best Buy is currently the most reliable retailer right now when it comes to RTX 30 series restocks, as we've seen a massive restock happen at the beginning of October, with more events looking likely again in the future.

Amazon - RTX 30-series | (Check Stock)

The world's largest online retailer isn't exactly bursting with options right now when it comes to all the latest graphics cards, but what's there is definitely being offered at a premium rate. Technically, you can get your hands on the likes of the RTX 3090 or RTX 3080 right now, but it will cost you far more than the MSRP.

Newegg - RTX 30-series | (Check Stock)

This online retailer has been fairly consistent with its RTX restocks in recent months, and having a good track record with minor (but consistent) deals last year on mid-range GPU stock. It's worth keeping a watch on what's released near to the time.

