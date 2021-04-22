Call of Duty Warzone's original Verdansk map is never coming back, Raven confirms

Raven Software has confirmed that the original Call of Duty Warzone Verdansk map is gone for good.

Yesterday saw the long-awaited nuke event finally come to fruition, and today a new Warzone map was birthed from the ruins: Verdansk '84. And according to Raven associate creative director Amos Hodge (via PC Gamer), the new version of Verdansk is here to stay. "Players will never again visit current-day Verdansk," Hodge told members of the press for the launch of Warzone season 3. "This is a good chance for us to go in there and update all the glitch locations as well as make quality of life improvements."

Despite taking place in the same geographic region, Verdansk '84 is a major revamp of the Warzone map we've come to know over the 13 months since Call of Duty's free-to-play battle royale launched.

The new map includes 7 new entirely locations and 5 existing locations redesigned with a new layout. Gora Summit, based on the Black Ops multiplayer map, replaces Dam in the north of the map, while the Krast Salt Mines have taken over Quarry. Dropping in, you'll notice the monolithic Grid Array, and then the Old Mine in the northwest corner of the map, Airplane Factory in the center, new versions of Verdansk Airport and Stadium, and a redesigned Downtown, Superstore, and Farmland.

Warzone Season 3 | Warzone nuke event | How to become a zombie in Warzone | Call of Duty Warzone tips | Where to buy Foresight at Warzone missile silo containment monitors | Warzone Error codes | Is Warzone down? | Warzone best guns | Warzone bunkers | Best Cold War guns in Warzone | Warzone Patch notes