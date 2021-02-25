Call of Duty: Warzone Season 2 might have fixed the stim glitch for good

Call of Duty: Warzone's stim glitch might finally be fixed for good this time, as Raven Software tries a new method to combat cheaters.

Instead of trying to remove the glitch, Raven has outlined in the latest patch notes that "players that are continually in the gas will suffer more damage over time". This is probably the best course of action since pesky cheaters are always finding ways around all of the previous fixes the studio has implemented.

For the longest time now the game has been plagued by cheaters using a trick dubbed the Warzone infinite stim glitch which allows you to constantly restore health points, out-healing any damage you might take. The worst part of the glitch is that it allowed you to stay outside the ring, in the damaging gas, indefinitely without it being a threat. Naturally, this is hugely annoying to encounter and despite multiple fixes tried by Raven, the glitch has never gone away.

This new attempt, which has been introduced for the beginning of Warzone Season 2 which is live today, increases the damage of the gas the longer you stay in it, seems like it will absolutely do the trick even if people are using the stim glitch still. The February 25 patch notes don't specifically mention it as a fix for the stim glitch, but it seems likely this is what is being used to counter the cheaters.

Suffice it to say, the new attempt to stop the stim glitch is being praised on Reddit with plenty of fanfare. One person commented on the thread that "Seems like they have given up on fixing the stim glitch and simply nerfed it this way lol", while another mentioned they were "surprised they didn't resort to this in the first place".

As Warzone Season 2 launches today, we'll have to wait and see if the stim glitch is dead and gone for good this time, or if Raven needs to head back to the drawing board.

Call of Duty Warzone tips | Warzone map | Warzone Error codes | Is Warzone down? | Warzone best guns | Warzone best loadouts | Warzone best perks | Warzone bunkers | Best Cold War guns in Warzone | The best guns in Cold War Zombies | Warzone Patch notes