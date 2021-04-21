Call of Duty: Warzone player is using a piano as a controller

This Call of Duty Warzone is racking up using a nothing but a piano as a controller.

Call of Duty Warzone is a difficult game at the best of times. There are a hundred people battling for supremacy, some of them with godlike reflexes and map knowledge. Then there are people like Redditor grooviehoovie , who has decided to pull the ultimate flex by playing Call of Duty Warzone by using a piano as a controller. We’re not just talking about just getting the game running, either - they’re scoring multiple kill streaks in these clips.

Grooviehoovie actually posted clips of themselves playing Black Ops Cold War, Modern Warfare, and Warzone across multiple subreddits , with the footage showing some pretty solid kills that we’d be proud of using regular controls. Imagine being those poor players who just got wrecked by somebody using a piano as a controller.

Some commenters noted that the jerky movements in these clips look an awful lot like aimbots, but grooviehoovie clarified that this is just because of the way the piano was hooked up to the controls. “Not actually aimbot. It looks like aimbot because I'm using button presses to aim, and my program doesn't have an option for smoother mouse movement.”

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen someone playing Call of Duty using a musical instrument though. Last year we had someone getting a kill in the Gulag using a drum kit, and then the same player came back to do the same thing with a recorder back in January. What next, an orchestra working together to play Warzone like Twitch Plays Pokemon?

Our time in Verdansk is coming to an end, but there’s plenty more to look forward to in Warzone Season 3 .

