A Warzone player got a Gulag kill using a drum kit as a controller

A Warzone player has scored a kill in Verdansk’s Gulag by firing his FN Scar 17 with a crash cymbal.

It’s the latest achievement of Twitch streamer DeanoBeano, who’s been playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare with a drum kit as a controller. It’s a feat that puts the debate over gamepad versus mouse somewhat into perspective.

DeanoBeano has mapped aiming to the toms, iron sights to the hi-hat and - in a stroke of comic genius - shooting to the crash cymbal. Even with the help of auto-walk it’s a tricky control scheme, but the punchline is worth it. Here’s another kill he’s managed in Modern Warfare multiplayer, for which he bagged 120xp - frankly, not enough.

Nobody expected new genres of jazz to emerge in 2020, and yet here we are. For those craving more straightforward rhythms, DeanoBeano also streams his playing alongside pre-recorded COD footage - leaving the kills to those with conventional control methods.

The big news in COD right now is the slowburn reveal of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War . As bunkers across Verdansk have unlocked, they’ve uncovered Russian nuclear weapons and Soviet paraphernalia, hinting heavily at the setting of Treyarch and Raven’s new shooter. We’ve got the location and codes for the latest Warzone bunker if you fancy checking it out for yourself.