Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War officially confirmed

After months of rumors and a steady dripping of teases in recent weeks, Activision has revealed Call of Duty 2020 will be Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

In a new trailer titled 'Know Your History,' we see the live-action setup to the geopolitical events that will shape the narrative in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. To be clear, we don't actually get any gameplay footage or cinematics, but it's the first official announcement from Activision after nothing but whispers and teasers. Likewise, it's been announced that the bigger, "worldwide reveal" for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will be happening August 26, exactly a week from today.

Recent reports claim that Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will release sometime in October or early November and introduce a new Call of Duty: Warzone map, a new zombies mode, and a full campaign of its own. Judging from the harrowing footage seen in the first trailer, there's no doubt now that the new title has a robust story-driven campaign. "Know your history or be doomed to repeat it," reads the description below the trailer.

What we still don't know is whether the next installment in the Call of Duty franchise will release as one final swan song for the PS4 and Xbox One, or instead be a cross-gen release on PS5 and Xbox Series X. We're hoping to learn that and a lot more with the upcoming worldwide reveal later this month - stay tuned.

