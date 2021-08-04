Call of Duty: Warzone next-gen leak points to imminent PS5 and Xbox Series X upgrades

Call of Duty: Warzone next-gen could finally be heading to PS5 and Xbox Series X with the arrival of Warzone Season 5.

Over on Twitter (via DualShockers), dataminer BreadisModding claims to have found the web address for the Season 5 patch notes ahead of the update's launch on August 12. That address, linked to developer Raven Software, mentions both "Warzone Season 5" and "next-gen launch" within the same url, suggesting that the update could be more significant than we're expecting.

Right now, the address leads to an error page on Raven's website, and with no word from either the developer or Activision, it's hard to prove the existence of a new-gen version of Warzone either way. BreadisModding's leak was, however, corroborated by another known Call of Duty leaker, TheGhostofHope, who tweeted earlier today to say that "the only reason we found out about the whole next-gen launch update thing with Season 5 of Warzone was because they put it in the patch notes link itself."

It looks as though Raven and Activision might have been planning a surprise reveal, so we may not get confirmation of the potential leak until Season 5 arrives next week. It's worth noting that the timing of the new version might work out quite nicely for the Call of duty franchise. Warzone's developers had around nine months to work on new versions of the game, and a Call of Duty 2021 reveal is expected soon thanks to a teaser hidden within Season 5 promo images. This could be an opportunity to start updating Warzone with the new game firmly in players' sights.

