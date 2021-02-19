Call of Duty: Warzone glitch grants a player superhuman vision

A new glitch in the Call of Duty: Warzone gulag has bestowed superpowers on one player.

Just below, you can see a clip in which a Call of Duty: Warzone player looks out of a building, and sees the red outline of a player slowly moving toward them. Using this strange outline, they're able to track the movement of the player, and down them as soon as they poke their head out from behind cover.

It turns out this is a glitch that came about from an unusual gulag face-off. The player in question spawned into the Gulag, but was immediately greeted with a victory screen, and deployed immediately back into the Warzone, without them having to fire a single bullet or throw a single punch.

Then, when they respawned from the gulag match, it turned out they could see the red outline of the one particular player from the other side of the vast Verdansk map, giving them a constant hack on their position. The player theorizes that the opponent's teammates must've completed a Most Wanted Bounty as soon as they were spawned into the Gulag fight, hence why the fight ended straight away and they were redeployed.

The player then goes on to theorize that this glitch we're seeing play out above is the hangover from the start of the Gulag match, where you can see a red outline of your opponent on the other side of the small arena.

This glitch isn't the only new addition to Warzone of late. Earlier today, players spotted a cargo tanker out at sea, off the southern edge of the Verdansk map. It turns out this is one of the new points of interest that's being introduced in the Call of Duty Warzone Season 2 roadmap next week on February 25, and seems to be offering an early teaser of the new addition to the battle royale game.

Outside of these points of interest, there's a grand total of four new Operators and six new weapons arriving in both Warzone and Black Ops Cold War next week on February 25, so there's plenty to get stuck into in the sophomore season.

