Call of Duty Warzone crossplay: How to set it up and play with your pals

When you're dropping into a battle royale with up to 150 players, knowing how to set up Call of Duty Warzone crossplay so you can form a squad with your friends can make things a whole lot more enjoyable. Thanks to some technical wizardry it no longer matters if you're playing Call of Duty Warzone on PC, PS4, or Xbox One, as you can still team up and fight alongside your pals while you try to outlast all opponents together.

Thankfully the process of how to enable Call of Duty Warzone crossplay is fairly straightforward, as long as you know the gaming ID of your friend on their chosen platform. If you're ready to set things up then let's go, and you'll be playing Call of Duty crossplatform matches before you know it.

Call of Duty Warzone live times | Call of Duty Warzone download | Call of Duty Warzone map | Call of Duty Warzone Combat Pack

How to set up Call of Duty Warzone crossplay

(Image credit: Activision)

To start setting up Call of Duty Warzone crossplay, you need to enter the Social menu found in the top right corner of the Warzone lobby screen. This should show you any friends who are currently playing on the same platform as you, but if you want to add those using other systems then follow the Add Friends prompt in the top left corner.

This will then give you the option to search for friends using their Activision Account, or a variety of other gaming IDs depending on which platforms you both are playing on. Type in your friend's account name then hit the arrow on the right to send an invite, then once they've accepted you'll be able to see each other on the Friends tab of the main Social screen.

(Image credit: Activision)

Finally, you just need to select your friend from the Social screen then choose Join Game to jump into their lobby, or Invite to Party to bring them over to yours. There's also a Whisper option if you want to send them a text message through the in-game chat, which definitely isn't creepy at all. If the options to Join Game or Invite to Party are locked out, you'll see a message at the bottom of the menu to explain why that player can't be joined, so resolve the issue between you and you'll be ready for Call of Duty Warzone crossplay in no time.