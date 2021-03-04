Call of Duty Warzone could be getting a sandbox mode, according to a new leak

Leaked audio files suggest that Call of Duty: Warzone is getting a sandbox mode with casual activities like races and obstacle courses.

Without official word from Activision or Raven, it's impossible to know for certain that the audio files are referring to a new Warzone game mode, but it sounds like that's the case. The files, leaked by ZestyCODLeaks on Twitter and interpreted by PC Gamer, seem to point to an open map with safe zones that encourages exploration and includes vehicle and parachute races, a shooting range, time trials, and more.

You can check out the full video of leaked audio files here, but some of the phrases that seem to indicate a sandbox mode include: "starting timer," "checkpoint reached," "outgoing lethal fire disabled in safe area," "a vehicle is required for this event," "you need a helicopter to participate in this event," and "race concluding soon."

In the same video, several leaked dialogue lines indicate that a separate zombies "plague" mode is coming that could set up the end of the Verdansk map. This checks out with a report from last week that says Verdansk is getting blown up at the end of season 2 to usher in a new Black Ops Cold War-themed map. "This is your last chance to save Verdansk," you can hear in the leaked files, while another file says "Verdansk is overrun" and warns players to "avoid the plague."

Cheers, PC Gamer.

