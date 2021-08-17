Call of Duty: Vanguard Warzone reveal event will give out a 'care package' with special rewards

The Call of Duty: Vanguard reveal event coming to Call of Duty: Warzone will offer players special rewards beyond getting to see the new game first.

The official Call of Duty Twitter account is teasing a "care package" which participants in the upcoming Battle of Verdansk will be able to claim. According to the teaser images - which are overlaid on a map of Verdansk with the southwestern third of the map surrounded by a dotted outline - you'll be able to earn 'new weapon and knife blueprints, a bike skin, a timepiece, and more' by participating in the event.

Command has sent a care package, but you've got to be at the #BattleofVerdansk to claim it. Drop in 8/19 - 10:30am PT👀 the brief for more intel pic.twitter.com/UxooK9q8VzAugust 17, 2021 See more

The event itself is (very briefly) outlined in another image: "join the fight, defeat the target, get to the exfil, and earn rewards." What will the target be? Well, the official Call of Duty blog says "a new kind of weapon" that's "bigger than anything we've seen before" is headed to Verdansk during the event. The dotted outline on the map lines up with Verdansk's train tracks, so it seems safe to assume that players are in for some kind of locomotive encounter.

The blog adds that the fight will likely require "all squads working together to get the job done." The event is set to begin on Thursday at 10:30 am PDT / 1:30 pm EDT / 6:30 pm BST, though if you log on in the hour before that you'll be able to rake in double standard XP, as well as double weapon and Battle Pass XP.

Warzone Season 5 | Warzone Red Doors | New Warzone map | Call of Duty Warzone tips | Warzone Error codes | Is Warzone down? | Warzone Patch notes | Warzone best MAC-10 loadouts | Warzone best guns | Warzone best SMGs | Warzone best sniper