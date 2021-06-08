Call of Duty: Modern Warfare split screen invisible weapons bug foils co-op players

A Call of Duty: Modern Warfare split screen invisible weapons bug has been frustrating players for at least several weeks, and it doesn't seem like a fix is on the way.

The glitch afflicts players who try to start a Spec Ops round in Modern Warfare while playing in local split screen co-op. It's easy to tell if you've been affected because, well, your guns will be invisible. You'll still be able to fire them and otherwise use them as normal, but they won't appear in the corner of your screen. The good news is you can see more stuff in the bottom right part of the screen. The bad news is when you aim, you aren't really aiming down anything, and just have to eyeball where you think the sights would be.

Reddit user ArsonistAlpaca shared a screenshot of the glitch just yesterday, with several other commenters joining in to add that they're experiencing the same problem: "that happens wayyy too often for me," Moldy_tictac added. Going back further, Reddit user freetable posted a video showing the invisible gun bug on May 20 , and another on June 3 , showing that this isn't just an issue with the latest patch.

The invisible weapon glitch doesn't currently show up on Activison Support's list of known issues in Modern Warfare , so there's no telling how long it may be until an official patch comes around to fix the problem. There do seem to be some workarounds for the time being, including potentially using the default loadouts to make sure the guns appear, and freetable posted a stopgap fix that lets players use the same guns while allowing for different attachments and camos.

It's not unusual for support for a previous Call of Duty game to slow after the next game arrives, and Activision and its Call of Duty studios have more on their plate than ever before with the twin juggernauts of Call of Duty Warzone and Black Ops Cold War; their fourth season is set to debut later this week just ahead of the big E3 2021 weekend.

The narrative and design directors of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare have departed Infinity Ward after seven years with the studio.

