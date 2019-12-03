The first Black Widow trailer is here, featuring Nat reuniting with some old friends

Welp. The first Black Widow movie trailer is here. Marvel dropped the footage –featuring Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff suiting up for one last fight –without warning overnight. Considering how these things are normally released with a ton of fanfare and a Good Morning America introduction, the uncharacteristically low-key release certainly seems strange. However, we can't complain, because you can watch the Black Widow trailer, our first taste of Marvel Phase 4, above right now. Drink it in.

If you weren’t sold on the Black Widow movie before, you probably will be after seeing the new trailer. It’s filled with adrenaline-pumping moments and acts as a bittersweet reunion for us with Natasha, whose eventual fate is revealed in Avengers: Endgame (for those confused, the Black Widow movie takes place before Endgame). Even with that in mind, there’s plenty more story to tell. Not only does she get a swanky new white combat suit, but she’s also taking a leaf out of Cap’s book by leaping from a plane without a parachute. It’s finally her time to shine.

But Nat isn’t flying solo. Florence Pugh stars alongside ScarJo as Nat’s “sis” Yelena – complete with Russian accent that carries more than a few shades of Scarlet Witch’s original voice. Then there’s also Rachel Weisz’s unnamed character, and a welcome return to our screens for David Harbour as the portly Red Guardian. He even gets to fight a masked villain in one scene. That’ll tide us over until Stranger Things season 4 – and then some.

There’s also another blast from the past, but this one's more familiar than the rest of Nat’s family. General Ross (played by William Hurt) returns and asks Black Widow what she’s going to do. Her response? She done running from her past.

In a nice nod (or possibly a heartbreaking twist, depending on what happens), Yelena is also wearing the jacket that Nat rocks in Avengers: Infinity War. A memento? A keepsake? We’ll find out soon enough.

So, despite looking backwards for its first Phase 4 entry, Marvel is looking to continue its never-ending hot streak. The Black Widow trailer is a surefire sign that the MCU is in safe hands as it moves towards a risky, fresh new era. Black Widow is out in theaters on May 1, 2020.

Confused by the timeline? Don't be, as we have a comprehensive Marvel timeline, guiding you through all the movies and TV shows.