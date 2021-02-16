Black Ops Cold War Season 2 trailer gives us a release date, a new character, and more

Black Ops Cold War season 2 kicks off on February 25 and there's a brand-new trailer showing off what it's bringing to the war table.

Season 2 launches in Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone later this month, marking the second season since the two games were integrated at the end of last year. Season 1 ends with Adler getting captured by Stitch and disappearing, and it's clear Frank Woods and the boys are going after him in the Golden Triangle. The trailer certainly seems to be giving us a peek at new Operators we can enjoy in Season 2 - expect the Nova 6 trafficker who is also a fan of sunglasses to be a playable character, not to mention a few other new faces featured in the trailer.

From the looks of it, Black Ops Cold War Season 2 will also be bringing a few new weapons into the fray. There's a new crossbow in the hands of an Operator who will definitely be my new favorite, a gun that resembles a Galil, and a dang minigun - although it's unclear if that last one will be a new killstreak or a flat-out new weapon (probably the former). Expect more details from Treyarch about Black Ops Cold War season two before it drops next Thursday.

Until then, the latest Call of Duty blog has some additional details on what you can enjoy in the waning days of Season One, including Throwback Moshpit, a new event featuring fan-favorite maps like Raid, Express, and Nuketown '84 which will debut this Thursday, February 18.