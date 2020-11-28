Black Friday XPS 13 deals: Get a 2-in-1 laptop and save over $500

If you've been hoping for some Dell Black Friday XPS 13 deals then buckle up and grab a credit card, because the 2-in-1 laptop is $550 off right now, bringing the price down to a staggering $1000. Want to spend a little more? You can get the same $550 saving on a version with bigger hard drive too. This is one of the strongest Black Friday deals we've seen so far.

Dell XPS 13 2 in 1 laptop (256GB hard drive) - $̶1̶,̶5̶4̶9̶.̶9̶9̶ $999.99 at Dell

$̶1̶,̶5̶4̶9̶.̶9̶9̶ $999.99 at Dell Dell XPS 13 2 in 1 laptop (512GB hard drive) - $̶1̶,̶9̶4̶9̶.̶9̶9̶ $1399.99 at Dell

What does a 2 in 1 laptop even mean? It means you can fold it around like a paper notebook and it won't make a terrible crunching sound, and has a touch screen so it can double as a tablet, as well as a traditional laptop. That's not the only trick the XPS 13 laptop has up its sleeve either, it has a crisp HDR 400 display (with the option to upgrade to 4K) and 10th Gen Intel 10nm processors housed in a supermodel thin body. You can expect close to 11 hours of battery life, and a fingerprint reader for added security.

