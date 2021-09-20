Black Friday gaming deals 2021 - here's what to expect for this year's mega-sale

Although Black Friday gaming deals are always worth a look, we're hoping 2021's offerings will be a bit better than those we got last year. That's because next-gen games and the accessories that came with them will have had almost a full year under their belt, so they should be ripe for some discounts. Similarly, we've got our fingers crossed that tech for the older consoles will see bigger cuts now that they're being phased out.

To get you ready for the sales season, we've got a few tips on making the most of the Black Friday gaming deals below. Yes, we know that the event itself is still months away. However, there's never any harm in getting ahead.

Black Friday gaming deals - what to expect

(Image credit: Bethesda)

When will the Black Friday gaming deals start? You'll be able to take advantage of Black Friday gaming deals at the end of November. More specifically, the sales are officially taking place this November 26. They'll be followed by Cyber Monday on November 29. However, don't expect that to be your lot in terms of worthwhile discounts. Black Friday gets going at least a week before the official kick-off, so there should be plenty of savings coming your way from mid-November onward. The best reductions will probably be held back for Black Friday itself (as is the case for most tech, including Black Friday laptop deals), but that isn't to say you won't get money off before the chaos ensues. Broadly speaking, products don't tend to drop further in price once they've been reduced in the run-up to Black Friday.

What will the best Black Friday gaming deals be? While games themselves get plenty of great Black Friday gaming deals, accessories receive the lion's share. Headsets, hard drives, and more are typically cut by huge amounts during the sale, and that makes it the best time to grab any peripherals you've had your eye on. Laptops are also worthy contenders. These machines receive some of the most eye-catching discounts, and those reductions are available everywhere from Amazon to Newegg. Considering the high price of the best gaming laptops to start with, Black Friday is the perfect opportunity to buy them.

(Image credit: Razer)

There are usually some good Nintendo Switch bundles too. While these are snapped up fast and don't always include the very latest games, they're excellent value for money and make the perfect starter set for Nintendo's console.

The best offers might be on subscription services like PlayStation Plus or Xbox Game Pass, though. These always seem to get money off toward the end of November, and it's a great opportunity to renew your membership - or start a new one - ahead of the new year.

Will there be PS5 and Xbox Series X Black Friday gaming deals? Discounts on PS5 or Xbox Series X games and accessories are a given for this year's Black Friday gaming deals, but we wouldn't count on reductions for the consoles themselves (they're selling much too well for that). However, there is a very real possibility that we'll get a PS5 restock or Xbox Series X restock during the sales event. Even though they'll still be hard to find in a few months' time due to the same old component shortages, we tend to get a drop for both systems at least once a week so can imagine retailers getting something to sell over that time-period. Just don't expect them to last long...

Today's best gaming deals

(Image credit: Microsoft)

You don't need to wait for Black Friday gaming deals if you want to save on tech. There are plenty of good offers floating around right now, and we've rounded up some of the best ones for you below. That includes each major platform (PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC) and some accessories to go with them.

Games

If there's one thing you can count on from Amazon and co, it's (admittedly modest) game discounts. We've gathered all the savings that are available for 2021's must-have titles here, and our bargain-hunting software is always on the lookout for the lowest prices.

Because that list features big hitters that only arrived recently like Deathloop or Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart (to say nothing of remakes such as The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD and Mass Effect: Legendary Edition), discounts are rare. This makes any reduction you can find worth pouncing on.

Gaming headsets

The best gaming headsets can be expensive to say the least, so reductions are always welcome at any time of the year - it doesn't have to be Black Friday. With that in mind, you'll find offers on some of the best PS4 headsets, the best Xbox One headsets, and the best Nintendo Switch headsets below.

Want something geared toward the new consoles, on the other hand? No problem. Some of the entries below will fit the bill, and you can find more options in our guides to the best PS5 headsets and the best Xbox Series X headsets.

Hard drives

Hard drives are another piece of kit that's important but not particularly exciting to splash your cash on. That's why price cuts are always worth keeping an eye out for. You'll find the latest, lowest prices right here.

Controllers

These essential bits of kit have only increased in price over the years, and that makes savings very attractive indeed - particularly for the likes of the Nintendo Joy-Cons that are required for multiplayer. If any discounts are available, you'll see them below.

The Black Friday gaming deals aren't going to be the only good offers this November - you can also look forward to plenty of Black Friday board game deals and Black Friday Lego deals.