The best PS4 bundles, prices, and deals for 2019

One of the best cheap PS4 bundles can still offer a lot of interest and excitement, despite what naysayers might now say, given the PS5 is now firmly on the horizon. A cheap PS4 deal will still set you up brilliantly for the holidays and the winter months. First of all, there's just so much to get out of owning a PS4 now in terms of its bulging, peak-PS4 games library, so it'll mask those autumn blues, providing a much needed injection of enjoyment. Second, there's always that refreshing feeling to be had by introducing some brand new, significant tech into your life. So, be it as a a good old fashioned single-player game machine - sporting behemoth's such as God of War and Spider-Man; a purely-online multiplayer game station for playing with your friends; or as a family-friendly couch multiplayer entertainment system there's so much reason to explore jumping into all things PS4 with a cheap PS4 bundle.

Best deal now (Image credit: Sony) PS4 Slim 1TB + Spider-Man for $298 at Amazon

Amazon is offering the PS4 exclusive Spider-Man with the 1TB console for a very competitive price.

Even with that next-generation console coming late in 2020 a PS4 is still a worthy addition to your home in 2019. As a result of the time the PS4 has been out now (a whole six years), we are riding the crest of the wave: the system is super refined, and the games library is frankly ridiculously large. Plus, we know that the PS4 is still going to be great post-PS5, with Sony themselves saying that it'll be long supported and offer a great way into all things PlayStation. For reference, prices of cheap PS4 bundle deals often hover around the console's list price, but usually with a game (or two) thrown in for free.

Console Only

Maybe you don't want a PS4 bundle? Maybe you want to just buy a PS4 console and get your own games for it? After all, you only need a console and a PS Plus subscription to play the likes of Fortnite. Here are the best prices you'll find on just the console, on its own.

Sure, the PS4 Pro is an expensive console in its own right, so a PS4 Pro bundle might seem excessive, especially if you're just upgrading from your regular PlayStation console. Here are the current best prices on the PS4 Pro on its own.

PS4 Bundles

PS4 Pro Bundles

PS4 retailers

Even if you can't find exactly what you're looking for here, remember to check out the retailers' dedicated PS4 hubs (or similar) if you want to bypass us (sob) and dig out a specific deal for yourself.

PS4 Games

God of War

We gave God of War 5/5 in our review, and hailed it as the best PS4 game of all time. You'll find it at the top of so many 'best games of 2018' lists. It is absolutely essential, and if you haven't played it, you really should. Here are the best prices.

Red Dead Redemption 2

The latest, greatest game from Rockstar is an absolute masterpiece. We awarded Red Dead Redemption 2 5/5 at review, and hailed it as one of the greatest technical achievements in gaming, ever. It's the hottest game right now, and here are the best prices on it.

Spider-Man

The coolest superhero game ever made, and just heaps of fun, we awarded Spider-Man PS4 a 4.5/5 in our review. The feel of playing is amazing, and this one is a PS4-exclusive. Here's where to get it cheapest.

Horizon: Zero Dawn

The best PS4 game of 2017, Horizon: Zero Dawn is an absolute masterpiece of open-world adventure gaming, and it has a stunning story too. We awarded it 4.5/5 in our review, and hailed it as the best game to get if you own a 4K set-up. Here are the cheapest deals on Horizon.

PS4 Extras

If you need a spare controller for your console, you should check out our guide to finding PS4 controller cheap deals... or just choose a regular one from the price chart below. Always go official when it comes to controllers, and make sure you buy one from new...

PS4 bundles - Aus

If you still haven't quite made your mind up on which console is right for you, then check out our best Xbox One bundle deals and our best Nintendo Switch bundle deals for more hardware offers.

