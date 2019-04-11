Avengers: Endgame detectives think they’ve uncovered a hidden ‘telepathy’ message in a new clip

Some Avengers: Endgame fans have taken hunting for wild theories to the next level. During a recently-released clip, which expands upon the scene where Thor calls Stormbreaker to hand past an unflinching Captain Marvel, an apparent hidden message starts playing that says “I have telepathy.” You’ll have to whack on your headphones for this one, trust me, but it’s an interesting idea nonetheless – even if it might just be the God of Thunder’s breath playing mind tricks on us.

If you watch the new "@Avengers: Endgame" Clip again, and you might need headphones for this one; at mark .49 you can clearly hear a whisper that says "I have telepathy." as Carol turns to face Thor. I've posted the clip below! #AvengersEndgame #IMAX #MARVEL #MCU #Superhero #Film pic.twitter.com/5N1yJaSE40April 9, 2019

The Avengers: Endgame clip, which you can see above, sees a sullen Thor rising from his seat and walking up to a headstrong Carol Danvers. He’s obviously impressed by her, but he might even be showing off some of his previously unheard-of skill set if this theory rings true.

Listen close at the 48-second mark: “I have telepathy.” Now, the power of suggestion might just be making you hear that rather than it actually being the case, but I wouldn’t put it past Marvel at this point to throw us through a loop with an incredibly difficult-to-hear message.

Hey, it’s possible. Don’t write it off just yet. Two cosmic beings, one being filled with Kree energy and one being a literal god, could presumably have a natter only with their minds. It’d definitely make those unrealistic battle scenes where everyone can hear each other miles apart just by shouting. A fair few fans are convinced, too:

Doesn’t sound like telepathy to me. But more like telepath and stops there. Not enough syllables imo.April 9, 2019

WHO WHISPERING THEY GOT TELEPATHY IN THE ENDGAME TRAILER ?!April 9, 2019

DID ANYONE HEAR SOMETHING SAYING “I have telepathy” in the new Avengers Endgame Clip??!!!!!!! @MarvelStudios pic.twitter.com/wEp8qsefyIApril 9, 2019

RUSSO BROTHERES EXPLAIN YOURSELEVES!!!! WHO DOTH THE VOICE FROM THE VOID?!?! “I have telepathy” @Russo_Brothers #EndgameApril 10, 2019

So, does this have any precedent in the comics? Well, yes and no. Thor has never really had telepathic powers – or the ability to read minds in general – but he’s also known for being super strong against telepathic attacks. Hey, maybe Scarlet Witch gave him some funky new powers when she attacked him in Avengers: Age of Ultron?

Mostly, though, I think this telepathy theory is proof we all just need a cold shower and lie-down before April 25 and April 26.

