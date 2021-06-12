Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is a first-person adventure launching next year

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora has been announced and shown during E3 2021

At Ubisoft Forward, the studio showed off its Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora game which looks absolutely cinematic and huge. The game also has a release window for 2022 release and will be launching on PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, Google Stadia, and Amazon Luna.

The trailer for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora showed off stunning cinematics and how vast the world appears to be. We were also shown what we can likely expect from the gameplay. There appears to be a lot of traversal through wooded areas, and a lot of flying, running, jumping, and...well, falling. Additionally, players look as if they'll be able to tame many wild creatures found in the world.

There was also a look at some sections in which seemed like pre-rendered gameplay, giving us a better look at the first-person perspective we'll be playing Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora in. It certainly looked like there's a lot of action to contend with as well, especially in regards to going head-to-head against the humans that threaten to destroy not only the lush lands but its inhabitants.

The game is being developed by Ubisoft Massive, but last year, it was announced that the game had been delayed.

