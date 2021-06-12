How to watch Ubisoft Forward E3 2021

If you're looking for information on how to watch Ubisoft Forward event for E3 2021, then here's how and when you can watch the show.

Ubisoft Forward will be running its E3 showcase on June 12 and will be going live at 12 pm PDT / 3 pm EDT / 8 pm BST. As for where you'll be able to watch the show, the stream from the Ubisoft show is just below.

It's also going to be available to watch on the main website as well as being available to watch on Twitch. Watching the official stream –or a number of approved streamers– will also allow you to earn free in-game items through Twitch Drops if you have them enabled. Additionally, Ubisoft announced what accessibility features will be available at the show should viewers require them.

While the show will officially begin at 12 pm PDT / 3 pm EDT / 8 pm BST, an hour before will find the pre-show kicking off which will showcase a number of details and updates for titles such as For Honor, The Crew 2, Trackmania, Brawlhalla, Watch Dogs: Legion, and other titles from the studio.

When the show officially starts, there will be big announcements and updates being revealed which we'll get into shortly. After that, there's a post-show that will be a community briefing regarding Rainbow Six: Siege as well as some developer insight into some of the reveals from the main show.

As for what we can expect from the main show, Ubisoft has said that there are "a few surprises" that we can expect. It has already confirmed that it will be revealing more details about the next mainline title Rainbow Six Extraction. We'll see gameplay and trailers showing off the co-op tactical shooter. There's also some more information about Far Cry 6 to be shown, including something about offering players "something else" in relation to the endgame that will be revealed during the event.

There will also be something to show from Riders Republic that was delayed earlier this year. Other updates include Assassin's Creed Valhalla which is confirmed to have something announced as well, which could be tied into the leaked DLC we saw the other day. Rainbow Six Siege will have some updates announced as well, and an Apple TV+ series Mythic Quest is said to be shown as well as a Werewolves Within movie.

