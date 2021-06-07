Far Cry 6 endgame will offer players "something else" and will be revealed soon

A Far Cry 6 endgame could be coming according to a recent interview.

This comes from an interview with content creator JoRaptor, who spoke with Ubisoft's lead game designer David Grivel.

Grivel said that players can complete the main campaign, but after doing so there will be "something else". According to JoRaptor, one example of this is by using a similar system as the previous games where you can reset outposts and recapture them. According to Grivel, we can expect a reveal on what the exact system is in an upcoming reveal as well as "something new" for Far Cry 6. He could be referring to the upcoming Ubisoft Forward E3 2021 show, which is set to take place as part of this year's E3 2021 on Saturday June 12.

There hasn't been much more information on what to expect teased in the interview, but going by previous Far Cry titles, it sounds like we can still expect to be clearing outposts and doing side-missions to clear up the map.

While the endgame remains a mystery, for now, we've recently learned that the missions in Far Cry 6 can be played in almost any order and that taking on Giancarlo Esposito's character, Antón Castillo, may require story progression first. When players do reach Anton, Esposito has confirmed that there will be multiple endings to unlock.

As for the gameplay, there looks to be quite a bit to do in the world, with weapon crafting, vehicle modification, gear combinations, crocodiles, and more that you can read about in our Far Cry 6 preview. Additionally, the game has scrapped a map editor so that the studio can focus on development in other areas.

The Far Cry 6 release date has been confirmed for October 7, 2021 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PC, Google Stadia, and Amazon Luna. Its world looks to be full of life, and while Far Cry games are all about action, it seems Ubisoft wants us to explore Yara without a gun in our hand.

