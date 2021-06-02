Far Cry 6 won't have map creator in order to focus on other areas of development

The Far Cry 6 development team has announced that it is currently not planning to include a map editor in the upcoming game.

Speaking during a Reddit AMA, when asked if the game would be featuring the mode, game director Alexandre Letendre had bad news. He responded: “No, Arcade will not come back.”

Letendre did add that this decision hadn’t been made lightly, and that dropping the mode had allowed the team to refocus on other parts of the game. He added: “Removing this mode from our plan was a difficult decision, but allowed us to focus our efforts on the main campaign, transporting players into the heart of a modern-day guerrilla revolution.”

Arcade Mode has been a regular staple of many mainline Far Cry games. It allowed players to craft and play in deathmatch like maps. These could be played in single and multiplayer, and Far Cry 5’s version even brought in assets from other Ubisoft properties like Watch Dogs and Assassin’s Creed.

News around the newest mainline Far Cry game is coming thick and fast at this point. Previews have started to drop and we even got a lengthy look at the gameplay last week which showed off the hijinks we’d be getting up to in Yara, the fictional Caribbean island of the game.

One area the developers are focusing on specifically is last generation ports. In the same AMA, it was revealed that the team is putting a ‘huge amount of effort’ into the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game. Next-gen players will be well catered-to as well, however, as the team explained that it's also looking to make use of new features, such as the impressive haptic feedback on the PS5 DualSense controller. Hopefully cutting focus on the Arcade mode, it will allow the team to focus on other key aspects of development.

