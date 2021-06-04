Ubisoft Forward accessibility features detailed ahead of E3

Ubisoft has highlighted the accessibility for its upcoming Ubisoft Forward stream.

With the Ubisoft Forward presentation due to take place on June 12, the company has outlined how it's making the stream accessible. The main show is being streamed on the official website and will be offering viewers subtitles in 12 different languages. There will also be interpreters translating both the pre-show and the main show in American Sign Language. The main show itself is also going to feature the option to have it audio-described in English.

The tweet from Ubisoft below says that we'll be finding out how to access each feature at some point. If it's through a YouTube video embed I would expect the subtitles to be available in the cc options area and the audio description through the video settings wheel.

Ubisoft has been making a strong push to make its media content accessible for disabled audiences, and last year Ubisoft's senior manager of accessibility, David Tisserand, explained that the company is making accessibility a part of its DNA. The company was also the first to make use of a YouTube audio track tool last year that allowed users to choose an audio-described additional track for several of its big titles. These tracks were created by Descriptive Video Works who also provided audio descriptions for The Game Awards 2020. Ubisoft tells us that the same company is behind the audio description for Ubisoft Forward.

ICYMI, #UbiForward will feature subtitles in 12 languages, American Sign Language, and Audio Described trailers! Stay tuned for details on how to access each feature ✨June 4, 2021 See more

Ubisoft's focus on accessibility has been very present within its recent games such as Watch Dogs Legion and Assassin's Creed Valhalla. And during the Far Cry 6 gameplay reveal, Ubisoft also revealed an extensive list of accessibility features to be available in the game when it launches.

The event itself will see Ubisoft showcasing upcoming titles of which we expect to see games such as Far Cry 6 - launching later this year - and Rainbow Six: Quarantine. We probably won't see anything about Skull and Bones as it was delayed to 2022, but we could see something teased from Ubisoft Reflections that's reportedly working on a new IP.

