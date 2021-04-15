Ubisoft E3 2021 presentation is coming on June 12

The Ubisoft E3 2021 event has an official date and time, and you can look forward to watching the whole thing online as part of E3's all-digital show for this year.

The E3 2021 Ubisoft Forward presentation will be held on Saturday, June 12 at noon PDT / 3 pm EDT / 8 pm GMT. Ubisoft is naturally keeping most of the details about what it plans to show at the event under wraps so far, but it says it will share "all the latest information about the lineup and announcements from our teams around the world."

Announcing the next #UbiForward 🔥 Part of #E32021👉 https://t.co/wadfUzS9PM pic.twitter.com/YrE3o6NHyBApril 15, 2021 See more

Ubisoft was one of the partners the ESA confirmed in its initial E3 2021 announcement, but now we know exactly when Ubisoft will take center stage. Other confirmed partners include Nintendo, with Nintendo of America boss Doug Bowser teasing it will make the virtual format "fun and engaging," Xbox, and many more. We'll also be part of the festivities with the Future Games Show on June 13 , alongside the PC Gaming Show from our friends at PC Gamer.

While Ubisoft didn't hold any events around E3 time last year, it did fill out the rest of the summer with a pair of Ubisoft Forward presentations in July and September . There's no word on what to expect from this next one yet, but with all the Rainbow Six Parasite leaks it seems like we're overdue for some news there. And we can always hold out hope for a Beyond Good & Evil 2 release date, after Ubisoft said it was "progressing well" late last year .