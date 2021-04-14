Future Games Show officially part of E3 2021 as ESA partners up with media outlets

E3 is teaming up with a bunch of media partners for even more games news and reveals across its big event in June, and that includes a collab with GR's very own Future Games Show.

The Entertainment Software Association announced a series of partnerships with games media outlets today, including GR's parent group Future Games - which covers both our own Future Games Show and PC Gamer's PC Gaming Show on June 13 - IGN, GameSpot, Polygon, and more, with even more media partners set to be revealed in the future. Outlets and their respective online presentations will officially be part of the main event, which runs from Saturday, June 12 through Tuesday, June 15 this year.

"We are focused on ensuring that E3 continues to be the most innovative and collaborative event in the video game industry, so enlisting some of the industry's biggest media partners to help deliver the highly-anticipated news, reveals and more is crucial to a successful showcase," ESA president and CEO Stanley Pierre-Louis said in a press release. "Each media partner will be instrumental in driving E3's reach to more fans than ever before."

Can't wait for it? Neither can we, especially as it follows our Spring Showcase which included brand new looks at Sifu, Back 4 Blood, and Kena: Bridge of Spirits.