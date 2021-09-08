Andrew Garfield once again says he isn't in Spider-Man: No Way Home

The Amazing Spider-Man actor Andrew Garfield has once again denied his rumored involvement in the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home, starring Tom Holland.

Garfield has been heavily rumored to be joining fellow web-slingers Holland and Tobey Maguire to create a sort-of multiverse crossover in Spider-Man: No Way Home. But in a new interview with Variety, the actor shut down the rumors for the third time, at least publicly.

"I understand why people are freaking out about the concept of that because I'm a fan as well. You can't help but imagine scenes and moments of 'Oh, my God, how fucking cool would it be if they did that?'" says Garfield.

"But it's important for me to say on the record that this is not something I'm aware I am involved in. But I know I'm not going to be able to say anything that will convince anyone that I don't know what's happening. No matter what I say, I'm fucked. It's either going to be really disappointing for people or it's going to be really exciting."

Again, this isn't the first time the actor has denied the rumors. Holland has also said unequivocally that Garfield and Maguire aren't in Spider-Man: No Way Home. But despite what the actors are saying, all signs point to some sort of multiverse that brings together several characters from other Marvel movies. After all, Alfred Molina is returning as Doctor Octopus alongside a villain from Garfield's own franchise, Jamie Foxx's Electro, the latter seemingly confirmed in a since-deleted Instagram post. Moreso, Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange all but confirmed the multiverse in the first Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer. Sony itself has only said the casting reports are "unconfirmed," but has never outright denied Garfield and Maguire's involvement in the sequel.

We'll know for sure when Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters on December 17, 2021.

