Andrew Garfield once again addresses Spider-Man 3 rumors: "Never say never"

One of Spider-Man 3’s most requested returnees, Amazing Spider-Man actor Andrew Garfield, has once again spoken about a potential comeback – and has left us with a sliver of optimism this time around.

"I’ve heard all the rumors of everything" Garfield told Access Online, referring to reports that he, alongside other past actors from the Spider-Man series, would be making a multiverse-shaped return in the December release. "To be frank, it’s a really cool idea."

#AndrewGarfield on #SpiderMan rumors: "Never say never."

Garfield, curiously, then stumbles over giving a comprehensive answer, but admits, "I hate being given the responsibility of disappointing people."

"It’s not something that I’ve been asked about," he continued, echoing a previous interview with the British actor. "But, you know, never say never."

It’s the hope, as Ted Lasso fans will know, that kills you. But Andrew Garfield has given us at least something to cling to with his final three words. After all, Alfred Molina is back as Doctor Octopus, while a villain from Garfield’s own franchise, Jamie Foxx’s Electro, is also returning according to a now-deleted Instagram post from Foxx.

Prior reports have floated everyone from Garfield, to Tobey Maguire, and even the likes of Kirsten Dunst as figures in the frame to feature in the Spidey crossover extravaganza.

Despite Marvel’s recent wave of release date announcements, including Guardians of the Galaxy 3 landing in 2023, the Spider-Man threequel has held firm. The Marvel Phase 4 entry has wrapped filming and is set for December 17, 2021. Will Garfield be among the cast? Never say never.

