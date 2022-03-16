Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Ragnaök Edition comes with a free Turtle Beach headset at Best Buy

Best Buy have a great deal going on for Assassins Creed Valhalla fans. With any Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ragnarok Edition, you get a free pair of Turtle Beach headphones worth $39.99. That means you can pick up the full game, DLC, and a set of cups for just $99 right now - excellent value if you're planning ahead for the weekend.

The edition comes with the full game and the DLC, which is currently at $40 by itself, and Best Buy is running this offer on its PS5 deals and Xbox Series X deals - so everyone can benefit. Depending on which platform you purchase for; you will be gifted the appropriate pair for that platform. The Turtle Beach Recon 70 are a great value headset with surround sound, and as a free gift with the purchase, that's not a bad deal.

Assassins Creed Valhalla is currently already heavily discounted, with most major retailers pricing the game at less than $20 nearly two years after its release. If you haven't already bought the game, this is a great deal worth checking out.

You'll find both of these offers just below, with more of the latest prices on Assassin's Creed: Valhalla further down the page.

Today's best Assassin's Creed: Valhalla Ragnarok Edition deals

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ragnarok Edition | Turtle Beach headset - Xbox | $99 at Best Buy

The latest edition to the incredible Assassins Creed franchise has just had a new DLC. The Ragnarok Edition of this game comes with a free set of Turtle Beach headphones worth $39.99.



Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ragnarok Edition | Turtle Beach headset - Playstation | $99 at Best Buy

The latest DLC from Assassins Creed Valhalla Ragnarok which is worth $40 comes with the great value Turtle Beach headset worth $39.99.Whatever platform your on this deal will give you the appropriate headset for your console.



More of today's best Assassin's Creed Valhalla deals

We're also rounding up all the latest Elden Ring prices and Tiny Tina's Wonderlands pre-order details. Or, for more audio, check out the best gaming headsets on the market right now.