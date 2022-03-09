Where to pre-order Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: latest deals and editions explained

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands pre-orders are still up for grabs, now that we're just a few weeks away from official release. The Borderlands spinoff title will hit consoles and PC on March 24, which means there's still plenty of time to secure your copy ahead of the big day.

However, not all pre-orders are created equally. Depending on the retailer or edition you choose, you have several choices when it comes to getting your game on time. That's why we're guiding you through the full Tiny Tina's Wonderlands pre-order menu right here, exploring all the possible editions and the best retailers to choose for a timely launch day delivery.

We're even seeing some discounts on Tiny Tina pre-orders over in the UK, from the likes of The Game Collection and ShopTo. That means there are already plenty of PS5 deals and Xbox Series X deals to browse if you're shopping across the pond.

Whether you're diving into the franchise for the first time or adding to your existing Borderlands collection, here's everything you need to know about pre-ordering Tiny Tina's dice-slinging adventure.

Pre-order Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Standard Edition

The first thing to note is that Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is doing away with the traditional cross-generation release, even on Xbox. That means you'll need to pick up a Standard Edition pre-order if you're currently playing on PS4 or Xbox One. At $59.99 / £59.99 you're paying standard previous-generation prices, but there's no upgrade to the current-generation versions of these games.

PS4: $59.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy is your go-to for a PS4 Tiny Tina's Wonderlands pre-order, with shipping by release day or the option to pick up at launch available to you. Pre-orders are also available at Amazon, though release date shipping is only available in certain locations, and at GameStop which is currently offering a delivery window between March 25 and 28. Pre-order at Best Buy

Pre-order at Amazon

Pre-order at GameStop



Xbox One: $59.99 at Amazon

The Xbox One edition of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is available to pre-order for on-the-minute delivery via a digital download at Amazon. However, the physical version is currently unavailable which means we'd recommend heading over to Best Buy if you're building a collection. Best Buy is shipping by release day, with the option to pick up in-store as well. Pre-order at Amazon

Pre-order at Best Buy

Pre-order at GameStop



PC | $59.99 at Green Man Gaming

You can pre-order Tiny Tina's Wonderlands for $59.99 via Green Man Gaming, redeeming your purchase on Epic. You will receive your activation key prior to release through your Green Man Gaming account.



Pre-order Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Next Level Edition

Those running a PS5 or Xbox Series X need to pre-order Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: Next Level Edition. You're paying a little more here, though that $69.99 / £64.99 rate is standard fare for a current-gen title. With enhancements for the latest generation of consoles, the Golden Hero Armor, and Dragon Lord Pack bonus content there's plenty of pre-order incentives up for grabs, though.

PS5 | $69.99 at Best Buy

If you're playing on the current generation PS5, you'll need to pick up the Next-Level Edition of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. Best Buy is your best shot here, as all retailers are still charging full price for a pre-order right now, but this store is able to ship in time for release day. Pre-order at Best Buy

Pre-order at Amazon

Pre-order at GameStop

Xbox Series X | $69.99 at Amazon

Amazon is offering a digital download code for Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Next Level Edition on Xbox Series X. That means you can get going as soon as this title hits the shelves. If you're after a physical copy, though, we'd recommend heading to Best Buy instead. Pre-order at Amazon

Pre-order at Best Buy

Pre-order at GameStop

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Chaotic Great Edition pre-order

If you're in it for the long haul, you'll want the Chaotic Great edition. This pack features all the optimisations necessary for PS5 and Xbox Series X (though is also available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC) as well as a season pass including the Butt Stallion pack and access to four post-launch DLCs. You're also still picking up the Dragon Lord Pack bonus as well.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Chaotic Great pre-orders come in at $89.99 / £79.99 regardless of which console platform you buy for (there's no discounts for previous generation players here). However, PC gamers can save a little with a $79.99 / £69.99 MSRP.

PS4 / PS5 | $89.99 at Best Buy

The Chaotic Great Edition shares an $89.99 price tag on both PS5 and PS4. While Best Buy isn't offering in-store pickup on this version, you are still getting the best shipping times, so we'd recommend starting your pre-order search here. Pre-order at Best Buy

Pre-order at Amazon

Pre-order at GameStop

Xbox One / Xbox Series X | $89.99 at Amazon

Those looking to get their hands on the expansive Chaotic Great collection as soon as possible should pre-order Tiny Tina's Wonderlands at Amazon. You can pick up a digital download for Xbox One and Xbox Series X ready for some day one action here. However, we'd still stick to Best Buy for a physical copy. Pre-order at Amazon

Pre-order at Best Buy

Pre-order at GameStop

PC | $79.99 at Green Man Gaming

PC players get $10 off their Tiny Tina Wonderlands Chaotic Great Edition pre-order, with the MSRP sitting at just $79.99. Green Man Gaming is offering codes ready to activate on Epic Games as soon as those dice start rolling.



