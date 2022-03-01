The best steering wheels for Gran Turismo 7 - get the best gear for PlayStation's premier driving sim

Getting the best steering wheel for Gran Turismo 7 is the best way to kit yourself out and prepare for the latest in Sony's premier driving sim series. While often seen as prohibitively expensive examples of specialist gaming gear, the most recent generation is leaning into more aggressive price points while keeping the quality level high. As a result, there's a solid range of wheels, pedals, and sets, all vying to be the best racing wheel for Gran Turismo 7 this year.

While PlayStation's controllers have always been some of the best, and the DualSense functionality will be excellent in Gran Turismo 7, there's still nothing quite like a proper wheel and pedal set up to fully immerse yourself in a driving sim game. And that's where these toys come in. Foilks familiar with racing paraphernalia will spot a few of these as some of the best PS4 steering wheels, and it's a testament to their forward compatibility that most will work with PS5 too.

Of course, the best steering wheels for Gran Turismo 7 can be pricey bits of kit, but now's the time to invest. We're looking at one of the biggest driving game releases of this generation, after all. Modern tech in driving wheels such as force feedback, and even the additional stick shifts and gear sticks you can add will take your Gran Turismo 7 experience beyond what the DualSense will be able to offer. Some of these bits of kit are so good, and so compatible, that they double up as the best racing wheels for PC too.

Here are the best and latest prices on some of the top steering wheels for Gran Turismo 7. And if you're looking for the best kit on the other side of the console chasm, then check out our guide to the best Xbox One steering wheels.

The best racing wheels for Gran Turismo 7

Logitech G923 | Wheel & Pedals | PS5, PS4, PC | $389.99 at Amazon

This is one of our favourite bits of driving gear currently available on any platform, but it's the premiere bit of kit for PlayStation users, hands down. The force feedback is incredible on this bit of kit and will team perfectly with Gran Turismo 7's in-game realistic driving experience.

It's available in the UK at Currys for £299.



Thrustmaster T248 | Wheel & Pedals | PS5, PS4, PC | $399.99 $349.99 at Amazon

Save $50; lowest ever price - This is new territory for this excellent set, and a lowest ever price is great news for those who have been holding out for a discount on the Thrustmaster T248 racing wheel. This PS5, PS4, and PC compatible wheel has held its value really well since release so this price is unheard of.

The set is available in the UK from Amazon for £299.99



Logitech G29 | Wheel & Pedals | PS5, PS4, PS3, PC | $399.99 $269.99 at Amazon

Save $130 - Preceding the G923, this set was and remains incredibly popular. It's got that Logitech racing pedigree and can be had for a whole lot less than its list price right now.

Available for £259 (save £40) at Amazon UK.



Thrustmaster T150 | Wheel & Pedals | PS5, PS4, PS3, PC | $229 at Amazon

A great set that will only set you back around $220, the T150 will have you covered but is definitely one for PS4 users to consider. It's very much at home on the previous generation, and while compatible with PS5, there have been mixed reports.

Available in the UK at Amazon for £199.



More racing wheel deals

If you want a bird's eye view of the prices right now then you'll find all the lowest prices on some of the best PS4 steering wheels and the best Xbox racing wheels for reference below too.

For more simulation equipment, we're rounding up all the best flight sticks available now.