Daredevil: Born Again adds House of the Dragon actor to cast

Carnival Row star Arty Froushan has a starring role on Daredevil: Born Again.

According to Deadline (opens in new tab), the news comes after an on-set photo was leaked online. Per the report, Froushan is set to play Harry, an associate or henchman of Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk.

Daredevil: Born Again will consist of 18 episodes, which will be written by Covert Affairs creators Matt Corman and Chris Ord. Charlie Cox will return as Matt Murdock AKA Daredevil with D'Onofrio reprising his role as Wilson Fisk, AKA Kingpin.

Jon Bernthal is set to reprise his role as the Punisher. Fans were shocked (opens in new tab) earlier this month to learn that Elden Henson and Deborah Ann Woll will not be returning as Matt Murdock's friends and colleagues Foggy Nelson and Karen Page.

Froushan starred alongside Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevigne on Prime Video's Carnival Row, and played Qarl Correy on episode 7 of House of the Dragon.

Born Again was first announced over the summer at San Diego Comic-Con by Marvel boss Kevin Feige. The new show is not a continuation of the Netflix series, but an introduction of the hero into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Daredevil, The Punisher, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and Defenders – while still counting as Marvel shows that are available to stream on Disney Plus – are not part of official Marvel canon and exist outside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Daredevil: Born Again is set to arrive on Disney Plus in spring 2024. For more, check out our our guides to Marvel Phase 5 and Marvel Phase 6.