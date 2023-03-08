Marvel fans aren't happy about two major Daredevil characters not returning for Born Again

It seems Foggy and Karen won't be returning for new Disney Plus series Daredevil: Born Again. A new report from The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab) revealed that Jon Bernthal would return as Frank Castle, AKA Punisher, in the Disney Plus series, but Elden Henson and Deborah Ann Woll were not on the roll call as Matt Murdock's friends and colleagues Foggy Nelson and Karen Page. In the original Netflix series, Foggy is Matt's law partner and the pair run a law firm together. Karen is their first client and goes on to work for them.

The two characters were fan favorites and Marvel fans aren't happy about this update on the new series. "The MCU just doesn’t seem to understand the importance of side casts within each series, Daredevil not having Foggy or Karen just hits the nail in the coffin," said (opens in new tab) one Twitter user.

"Unfortunately Mr. Feige, you left out Foggy and Karen. That’s not something that I can forgive," said (opens in new tab) another, attaching a photo of Daredevil villain Wilson Fisk, AKA Kingpin.

"I’m so happy that Jon Bernthal is back but I would instantly trade that for Karen and Foggy to return who are so important and integral to the show. Just a wild decision," tweeted (opens in new tab) another fan.

"Marvel are afraid of characters who aren’t superheroes now and they have been for a few years. Almost every side character in their recent movies and shows have either got powers or helped fight the bad guy at the end. so it’s no surprise they’re leaving out Foggy and Karen," echoed (opens in new tab) another viewer.

Daredevil: Born Again will consist of 18 episodes, which will be written by Covert Affairs creators Matt Corman and Chris Ord. The original Daredevil series ran on Netflix between 2015 and 2018, but all four Defenders series (that's Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist) were removed from Netflix and moved to Disney Plus in 2022 under the new title The Defenders Saga.

Daredevil: Born Again is set to arrive on Disney Plus in spring 2024. In the meantime, make sure you're up to speed with everything coming our way in the MCU with our guides to Marvel Phase 5 and Marvel Phase 6.