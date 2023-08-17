Godzilla is king of the monsters in first look at spin-off show

Apple TV Plus has unveiled the first look at Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, a new Godzilla and Titans series.

Per the official synopsis, the series picks up after the battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and showed the world that monsters are real. Two siblings follow in their father’s footsteps to uncover their family’s connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch.

"Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw (played by Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell), taking place in the 1950s and half a century later where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows," the synopsis reads. "The dramatic saga – spanning three generations – reveals buried secrets and the ways that epic, earth-shattering events can reverberate through our lives."

The cast includes Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Anders Holm, Joe Tippett, and Elisa Lasowski. Chris Black (Star Trek: Enterprise) and Matt Fraction (Hawkeye) serve as co-showrunners. WandaVision's Matt Shakman directs the first two episodes of the ten-episode season.

Monarch isn't the only Godzilla-centered project in the works: A sequel to Shin Godzilla is due out in December from the original Japanese studio that gave birth to the famous monster. A follow-up to Godzilla vs. Kong, titled Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, is slated for a 2024 release.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters does not yet have a release date. For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming your way in 2023 and beyond.