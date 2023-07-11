New Godzilla film set for December release

A new Godzilla movie is on its way from Japan and it looks like a bloody good time.

"Postwar Japan had lost everything," the trailer says. "From zero to minus." Enter Toho's Godzilla, which is way scarier than the American version we've seen in Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Godzilla Vs. Kong (though the American films are under license from Toho).

Shin Godzilla, directed by Hideaki Anno and Shinji Higuchi, hit Japan in 2016 and was the highest-grossing live-action Japanese film of that year. Per the official logline, the film sees politicians struggle to deal with the appearance of a giant monster that levels up every time it's attacked. No official word on the plot of Godzilla Minus One, other than that our favorite lizard monster is back and bigger than ever – and has the scariest little teeth we've ever seen.

Toho Pictures released their first Godzilla film in 1954, spawning a massive franchise that includes Godzilla Raids Again, Mothra, the original King Kong vs. Godzilla, Mothra vs. Godzilla, Son of Godzilla...and we could go on. Per Forbes, the American release of Godzilla Minus One is just one part "of a broader plan for Godzilla to rampage through American media and pop culture in coming months."

Godzilla Minus One will premiere in Japan on November 3, 2023 and is set to hit North American theaters on December 1, 2023.