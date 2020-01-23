Apex Legends season 4: Respawn unveiling first look at upcoming changes later today

Apex Legends season 4 is a little over a week away from launch, and developer Respawn Entertainment has finally revealed when we get our first taste of what to expect from the upcoming changes to its free-to-play battle royale shooter.

Following the mysterious appearance of a UFO in World's Edge, the studio announced that it would be hosting a devstream later today, at 10AM PST/1PM ET/6PM GMT, to "celebrate year one of Apex as well as get our first look at season 4".

Though details were not provided, it's likely that Respawn will be holding the stream on its official Twitch channel here, but you can also expect any new trailers to appear on its YouTube page too, in case you can't follow along in real time.

Not much is known about Apex Legends season 4 at present, though current predictions include a new playable hero, Apex Legends' Rosie, a major shakeup to the current map (or an entirely new one altogether), and more weapons, gameplay features, and modes.

Sadly, there's still no word on an Apex Legends Switch port, nor has Respawn offered any more information about when (or even if) players can expect cross-play and cross-progression to be implemented across all platforms which the game currently exists on. Given that it's celebrating it's first anniversary next month, here's hoping news beyond season 4 gives us more answers to those burning questions.