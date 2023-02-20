Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania cut out an unexpected addition to Hope’s family

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania seemingly removed a character from its final cut after "the storyline was changed."

The mother of actor Lucas Grant took to his Instagram profile (opens in new tab) to pay tribute to Quantumania’s Evangeline Lilly, director Peyton Reed, and the crew. In the post, they revealed Grant was set to play Hope’s son (H/T Collider (opens in new tab)).

"He played Wasp/Hope’s son in Ant-Man & The Wasp Quantumania, and had so much fun working with Evangeline (sweetest human on earth!)," she wrote. "Unfortunately, as it sometimes happens, the storyline was changed after he filmed and his scenes did not make it into the final version of the movie."

Does that mean Hope and Scott would have had a kid in an alternate version of the threequel? It’s possible, though it’s unclear what else was changed from initial filming to the finished version for the character to be left on the cutting room floor.

What we did get in Quantumania, though, is certainly getting people talking. MODOK has seriously divided audiences, while the mixed reviews all agreed on one shining light: Jonathan Majors.

