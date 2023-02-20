Awful or perfect? Ant-Man fans have big opinions on MODOK

It's not Kang the Conqueror that everyone is talking about after watching Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Kang's walking, talking weapon MODOK is receiving the bulk of the attention – with fans split down the middle over the Marvel villain's CGI appearance, tone, and comic book accuracy.

Spoilers for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania follow.

MODOK was introduced partway through the movie as Kang's ultimate weapon. The giant floating head with "baby legs" was revealed to be none other than Corey Stoll's Darren Cross, AKA Yellowjacket from the first Ant-Man, complete with stretched face CGI and a little MODOK butt. The initial response wasn't kind.

"MODOK was friggin' awful," one said (opens in new tab), reflecting the early sentiment towards the villain. "Hilariously bad," another wrote (opens in new tab).

"The only time people laughed was when they revealed MODOK," a viewer lamented (opens in new tab). Another tweeted (opens in new tab), "MODOK ended up being better than I thought. He still wasn't that accurate at all but he had a fun moment or two where he was really fun. However, they washed him. And he kind of had no reason to be in the movie. He did literally nothing."

The tide, though, is largely turning. "MODOK is solely known as 'that giant head with tiny limbs' and is a universal punching bag, if you expected him to NOT look goofy then you're on some shit," one wrote.

Another praised (opens in new tab) MODOK, saying he was "comic perfect" and one said (opens in new tab) it was "the best angle they could have gone with for MODOK."

So, the jury is still out on MODOK. For an in-depth look at all things Quantumania, check out our guide to Ant-Man 3 Easter eggs, the Quantumania ending, and our post-credits breakdown.