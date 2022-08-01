From the Senate to Saw Gerrera, 7 major talking points from the Andor trailer

The second trailer for Rogue One spin-off Andor sees Cassian bringing the fight to the Empire, spurred on by Stellan Skarsgård's mysterious character, Luthen Rael. There are also familiar faces like Genevieve O'Reilly's Mon Mothma and the surprise return of Forest Whitaker's Saw Gerrera, and newcomers like Adria Arjona and Fiona Shaw.

The already has a season 2 confirmed – both installments will consist of 12 episodes – and it looks like the first will be a gritty, action-packed adventure. We've broken down the seven biggest talking points from the trailer right here, from Gerrera's return to Coruscant, new locations, and much more…

Saw Gerrera is back

(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

Forest Whitaker has returned as the radical Rebel Saw Gerrera. Matching his hard-line attitude in Rogue One, Saw calls the nascent rebellion a "war" – and he's in some kind of base with armed people willing to defend him against Stellan Skarsgård's character. He's also going without his breathing apparatus. Just how big a role he has to play in Andor remains to be seen.

Mon Mothma and the beginning of the Rebellion

(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

Genevieve O'Reilly returns from Rogue One as Mon Mothma – she also played the character in scenes deleted from Revenge of the Sith. Those deleted scenes established that Mon was a driving force behind the beginning of the Rebellion, along with Bail Organa, and in the new Andor trailer we see her playing a dangerous game. She's hiding in plain sight, hoping that being an irritation is distracting enough that no one notices what she's really doing… which we know is spearheading resistance to Imperial rule.

The return of Coruscant and the Senate

(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

The capital city-planet was introduced in the prequels, and we got a glimpse at it in the first Andor trailer, too. We see even more of it in the second trailer, including the Senate floor in all its glory, an elegant party of some kind involving politicians, and a look at that very unique architecture.

Stellan Skarsgård is a major player

(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

Details on Stellan Skarsgård's character Luthen Rael are scarce, but the trailer reveals that he's a major player indeed in Cassian Andor's story. In fact, it seems to be Luthen who convinces Cassian to join the fight back against the Empire in the first place. "Wouldn't you rather give it all to something real?" he asks the future Rebel. We also see him flying a spacecraft and involved in a battle, recruiting Saw Gerrera – "I need all the heroes I can get," he says – and greeting Mon Mothma, all while someone warns him he's slipping: it seems he's trying to balance a double life.

New locations

(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

Andor is going to be taking us across the galaxy by the looks of things, though where exactly is a mystery for now. We see a green, mountainous planet, what looks to be a junkyard, an agricultural planet, Saw Gerrera's rocky hideout… and not a glimpse of Tatooine in sight.

Clone troopers

(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

In a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment, a battalion of clones – easily mistaken for stormtroopers – can be seen marching together. The clones also made an appearance in the first trailer. After Order 66, the clones continued to enforce Imperial rule, so we can assume they'll be doing just that in Andor. They were eventually phased out and replaced with stormtroopers.

A strange newcomer

(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

In another quick moment, we see a particularly strange-looking man. He's got a surplus of arms, and he appears to be performing surgery on an unconscious person. Just who this weird guy is will have to stay a mystery for now, but he certainly looks intriguing.

Andor hits Disney Plus with a triple season premiere this September 21. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows for everything else coming soon from the galaxy far, far away.