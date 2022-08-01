New Andor trailer reveals Star Wars show has been delayed three weeks

The latest look at Star Wars spin-off Andor has arrived – and the show has a new, later release date. The trailer teases a gritty fight back against the Empire and reveals the return of Forest Whitaker as Saw Gerrera. We also see Diego Luna's titular Cassian Andor undercover as an Imperial, as well as Stellan Skarsgård's character enlisting him to fight back against the Empire. "Wouldn't you rather give it all to something real?" he asks.

While the delay might be disappointing news, Disney has revealed that three episodes of the show will be dropping at once this September 21 to sweeten the deal. Andor, a prequel to Rogue One, also sees Genevieve O'Reilly back as Mon Mothma, while Adria Arjona, Kyle Soller, Fiona Shaw, and Clemens Schick are in mystery roles.

At this year's Star Wars Celebration, the first trailer for the show was unveiled – and a second season was confirmed. Both seasons will consist of 12 episodes, and while season 1 takes place over a year, set five years prior to the events of Rogue One, season 2 will cover the next four years.

"We find him in a place where he's not aware of how capable he is of transforming or being part of change or executing such a sacrifice, but he is the man that comes out from fighting since he was six years old," Luna told Total Film of Cassian in the show. "He's a very interesting, dark, wounded person. You're not going to believe that he's capable of what he does in Rogue One."

Andor arrives on Disney Plus this September 21. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows for everything else the galaxy far, far away has in store for us.