Star Wars fans all have a new least favorite character after Andor

Warning: Major spoilers ahead for Andor episodes 1-3! Turn back now if you haven't seen the new episodes on Disney Plus!

Andor introduces a whole host of new characters to the Star Wars galaxy, but one newcomer in particular has already become everyone's least favorite. The first three episodes of the Rogue One prequel focus on Cassian Andor's life on Ferrix, the planet he's been living on for many years. He has friends and family there, including Bix Caleen.

Bix, though, has a boyfriend named Timm, and he is no fan of Cassian's. When authorities start looking for Cassian after he accidentally kills a Corporate Security official on another planet, Timm makes the surprising choice to sell Cassian out. But it all backfires for Timm, because Bix finds out what he's done. She ends up getting arrested, though – and then Corporate Security men shoot Timm dead when he runs to Bix's defence.

(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

"Good day for Timm haters!! (we've only knowing him for an hour)," says one Andor fan (opens in new tab) on the scene, while another says (opens in new tab): "Timm I'm sorry RIP, I had high hopes for you but you were kind of dumb as fuck"

"Who is the worst guy on Ferrix, and why is it Timm?" asks someone else (opens in new tab). "I'M A TIMM HATER FIRST HUMAN SECOND" declares another fan (opens in new tab).

"Timm please for the love of god stop. This is none of your business pls back off," is this fan's response (opens in new tab). "Timm my enemy," says someone else (opens in new tab).

One fan is disappointed (opens in new tab) in him: "Timm. How could you." Another (opens in new tab) saw it all coming: "Kinda feel like Timm with two M will do something stupid…"

Though we've bid goodbye to Timm already, we still have yet to be re-introduced to Genevieve O'Reilly's Mon Mothma or meet Denise Gough's Imperial Dedra – but with nine episodes remaining, there's plenty of time.

Check out our Andor release schedule to find out when the next episode drops on Disney Plus in your time zone, and in the meantime, see our interview with the cast and showrunner Tony Gilroy for much more on the show, as well as Gilroy on Andor season 2.