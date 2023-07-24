AMD Radeon RX 7900 GPU with 16GB VRAM could arrive this week

Looks like a new AMD Radeon RX 7900 GPU is on the cards, and images and details relating to a 16GB version have surfaced online. The Sapphire GRE (Golden Rabbit Edition) graphics card appears to be exclusive to China, but the variant will apparently join the RX 7900 XT and XT this week. It’s also got less in common with its new-gen counterparts than you’d think.

We’re still eagerly waiting for more AMD runners to enter the best graphics card race, and there’s a lack of mid-range red team contenders in general. While the Radeon RX 7800 is rumoured to arrive before September ends, there’s still a fairly big void between the entry-level Radeon RX 6700 and flagship Radeon RX 7900 XTX . That’s not to say card’s like the RX 7900 GRE in question won’t still target premium gaming PC users, but it’s perhaps a sign that AMD is actively thinking about variants.

The meat of this AMD Radeon RX 7900 leak comes courtesy of Wxnod on Twitter, and features various photos of the graphics card and its packaging. The Sapphire box confirms that the GPU will come armed with 16GB VRAM, which we assume will be paired with similar specs to the RX 7900 XT. However, back shots of the card suggest it’ll use a different PCB design, and the setup suggests it’ll potentially wield a Navi 31/32 hybrid GPU.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Twitter/@wxnod) (Image credit: Twitter/@wxnod)

In addition to the images, reliable leaker Momomo_us has suggested the Radeon RX 7900 GRE could arrive July 28. Admittedly, the tweet is vague, but the insider is known for dropping faint nods at factual launch dates. Again, before you get too excited, this card looks to be exclusive to China, but alludes to the idea that AMD is cooking up more affordable RDNA 3 options.

I’m still holding out for the RX 7800 and other midrange options, but if the Radeon RX 7900 GRE releases globally for the right price, I’ll happily welcome it to the fold. MSRPs are becoming ever more important when it comes to the great GPU battle, as newbies like the Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti 16GB model are failing to win over players.

If AMD releases a 16GB RX 7900 for the same price as the RTX 4070 Ti, It’d pile pressure on most of the currently available middle-ground options. That said, there’s no guarantee that’ll happen, and we’ll need to wait for official pricing and launch details before knowing whether it’ll shake up the GPU scene. Features like DLSS 3 may also still provide Nvidia with an edge for now, but time is ticking down to the inevitable release of FSR 3.0.

