Where are all the Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti 16GB reviews?

If you’ve been keeping up with 2023’s graphics card schedule, you’d know that an Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti 16GB review wave is on the cards. Well, at least it’s supposed to be, as the GPU is supposed to launch at some point in July. Rumors even specify that the embargo was supposedly lifted today, but RTX 4060 Ti 16GB benchmarks have yet to arrive.

As far as we know, the Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti 16GB model isn’t canceled, and there’s reason to believe it’ll join the best graphics card race soon. Whether or not it’ll receive applause as it jaunts up the track is a different matter, as it costs $100 more than its 8GB sibling. It also packs the same GPU, CUDA core count, and clock speeds, meaning you’re effectively paying a premium for the extra VRAM.

Coming in at $499, the Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti 16GB is arguably a hard sell. Normally, we’d test whether the GPU offers bang for buck, but it looks like reviews aren’t going to be a thing. In a way, that sort of makes sense, as it should perform fairly similarly to the existing 8GB model, with the added benefit of more VRAM. That boon should come in handy when playing games at higher resolutions with glutinous high-resolution textures, but the extra memory would perhaps be better placed with the RTX 4070 Ti.

(Image credit: Nvidia)

Where to buy the Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti 16GB

I’ve been checking around storefronts to see if I can find the Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti 16GB on digital shelves, and I’ve not had much luck so far. I did manage to find listings for the variant on Newegg, including an MSI Ventus model for $499, but every card is currently listed as out of stock. That could be down to the fact that the GPU hasn’t officially launched yet, but you’ll at least be able to get an idea of what to expect price-wise.

We’ll keep you posted if Nvidia shares an official RTX 4060 Ti 16GB release date, and we’ll share a review if given the opportunity. While embargo information shared by MegasizeGPU on Twitter previously suggested the launch day would be July 18, we’ll perhaps need to wait a little longer for an official signal.

