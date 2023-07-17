AMD Radeon RX 7800 graphics cards could arrive before September ends

AMD is definitely dragging its feet when it comes to new-gen graphics cards, but GPUs like the Radeon RX 7800 and RX 7700 could arrive before September ends. Yes, that is a daft Green Day reference, no I’m not proud of myself. Nevertheless, if the fresh rumours hold true, it means rivals will charge into action soon to take on cards like the RTX 4070 Ti and RTX 4060.

With the AMD Radeon RX 7800 release date seemingly upon us, where it belongs on the best graphics card battlefield. Unfortunately, the answer isn’t straight forward, as team red isn’t releasing GPUs to compete specifically with Nvidia condenders. That much is obvious from the fact that its flagship card, the Radeon RX 7900 XTX, sits somewhere in between RTX 4090 and the RTX 4080 in terms of performance. Maybe that’s a good thing, and we potentially won’t need to wait much longer to find out what’s in store from the red team next.

The latest RX 7800 and RX 7700 launch date tip comes from reliable GPU YouTuber Moore’s Law is Dead, who claims the next AMD RDNA 3 graphics cards will be announced at Gamescom 2023. The gaming PC giant will then supposedly target a September release date, meaning we'll potentially see then reach store shelves before Summer is out.

In terms of specs, the RX 7800 may come armed with a full Navi 32 GPU, 16GB VRAM and 60 Compute Units (CUs). Its mid-range counterpart, the RX 7700 could wield a cut-down version of the same die, 12GB memory, and 48 or 54 CUs depending on final configuration.

In theory, it also means the GPU scene could calm down for a while, as both AMD and Nvidia’s release date slate might be clean. That said, Moore’s Law is Dead does touch on RX 7900 16GB model rumours, but says it might show up to the fight once every other contender has reached the battlefield. That’s supposedly due to the fact that OEM and AIB partners aren’t on board with supporting the SKU, with one source claiming it could receive a quiet launch (meaning you won’t see many product reviews out there).

While more AMD graphics card entering the fold is a good thing, we’re still eagerly awaiting FSR 3.0, the company’s answer to Nvidia DLSS 3. At the moment, features like AI Frame Generation give RTX 4000 cards a clear advantage over RDNA 3, but rival Fluid Motion Frames tech should provide the RX 7000 line up with similar fps boosting abilities.

I reckon that the competition between the two gaming goliaths will really ramp up, but it’s important to keep Intel in mind. The chip maker’s Arc A770 and A750 graphics cards are slowly becoming one of the best budget GPUs money can buy, and next-gen Battlemage cards might have what it takes to properly take on top-end AMD and Nvidia options.

